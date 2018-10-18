



Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will not be hugely missed when Nigeria take on South Africa in the next match against Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Johannesburg, according to Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr.

Ndidi got his second yellow card of the campaign Tuesday night in Sfax, where the Eagles defeated Libya 3-2 to go top of the Group E log, and that automatically disqualifies him for the next game against South Africa.

Rohr however remains confident that either John Ogu or Ogenyi Onazi can fill the void created the disqualification of the 21 year old midfield star.

“My team will cope without Ndidi. We have others like Ogu John who can play there and then Onazi too who can also play there. We will cope without him,” Rohr told a section of the media in Sfax.

Ndidi has played in all four games for Nigeria during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Super Eagles lost 2-0 to Bafana Bafana in their first leg matcj in Uyo and will be aiming to avenge their home defeat in the November 17 reverse fixture.

Goals from Tokelo Rantie and Percy Tau handed Rohr his first home defeat as Super Eagles boss.