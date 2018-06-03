Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, says the team needs the presence of Wilfred Ndidi in midfield.

Rohr said he is hopeful that the Leicester City player will be ready for the next warm-up game against the Czech Republic on Wednesday.

Ndidi has been nursing a hamstring injury and has not featured in any of the Eagles’ World Cup preparatory matches.

“We need him but we had a protocol from Leicester and my friend Claude Puel, who gave me very good information with the medical team,” Rohr said after the 2-1 loss to England at the Wembley Stadium.

“We followed exactly the protocol the medical team by Leicester gave to us.

“We don’t think it was the moment for him to play but he will start the next game but I hope if he plays against Czech Republic, he will be fit and ready on June 16.”

Ndidi missed the end of Leicester’s 2017/18 English Premier League (EPL) campaign as a result of the injury but he’s expected to be included in Nigeria’s final World Cup squad.