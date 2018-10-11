



Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, says his team will play to win and will not underrate the Mediterranean Knights in Saturday’s AFCON qualifier.

Rohr told newsmen in Uyo on Thursday, that the Libyans have a very strong team in spite of their position on FIFA ranking.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Super Eagles will tackle the Libyan side at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium for the 2019 AFCON qualifier.

“The players and the coach are working together to ensure victory. The players will not underrate the Libyan team, they have very strong defence and good goalkeeper.

“We have prepared very well to win, we will not look at FIFA ranking,” said Rohr who has 24 players in camp to choose from for the Saturday game.

He added: “I want to thank the governor of Akwa Ibom State for receiving us again, we have a wonderful place here to stay, play and win.”

Acting team captain, Ahmed Musa, said the players were in top form and would not take the game for granted.

NAN reports that the Mediterranean Knights are expected in Uyo on Friday.

The Libyans are top of the group with four points, same as South Africa but with superior goal difference, while Super Eagles are third on the log with three points from two games.

The Super Eagles will need to win on Saturday to have any real chance of qualifying for AFCON 2019 in Cameroon.