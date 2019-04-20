<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr says they cannot afford to write off their rivals in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group B.

The group has two debutants in Burundi and Madagascar, but one cannot write them off completely because they qualified from their respective groups in the qualifiers according to the coach.

Speaking with an online medium, Rohr said, “for Guniea they have players playing in Europe; England, France, and Belgium. They have one wonderful player in Bordeaux that I watched last week in France.

Regarding the AFCON preparation, the Super Eagles gaffer took his time to explain the camping schedule.

“We will start camping in Asaba June 7th and move to Egypt where we have to camp for a week in Ismailia, before moving to our city for the competition which is Alexander,” he added.

The last time Nigeria won the continental tournament was in 2013 which was their third title.

The tournament will be hosted by Egypt between 21 June and 19 July 2019.