



Super Eagles unbeaten run in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers, which included two clean sheets in the final rounds, has been praised by coach Gernot Rohr.

Nigeria were runaway winners of Group L with 14 points from six matches.

“To win 3-0 against Lesotho was a good result. We did not concede a goal and we wanted to be more solid after our two games in November (vs Sierra Leone),” Rohr remarked.





“We did two clean sheets, which was good for the stability and balance of the team.

“To also score three goals not from set pieces was also interesting.”

“We recorded four wins and two draws, same as we did for the (2018) World Cup qualifiers.

“Again, we qualified before the two last games and were unbeaten away.

“We thank Nigerians for their support even after the two draws (with Sierra Leone).

“We want to continue to be always the best.”