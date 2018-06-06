Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr says his players are in high spirits ahead of their final warm-up game against Czech Republic on Wednesday before they fly out to Russia for this summer’s FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles will be looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to England at Wembley Stadium on Saturday when they face Czech Republic.

And looking forward to the game, Rohr expressed satisfaction with the conditions in their camp in Austria.

He revealed that Wilfred Ndidi, who has been nursing a hamstring injury, will play against Czech Republic.

“We are becoming fitter and fitter now because the work here (camp in Austria) is very good,” Rohr said in a short video clip published on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“We have wonderful conditions, the grass is nice, we have not too hot, not too cold climate, really what we need and no injury. We have recovered well from the travel from England from the (friendly) match. We have Ndidi coming back, he will start the game against Czech Republic,” Rohr explained.

“We want to continue like we did in the second half against England. Our list of 23 (players) is done now, I hope there wouldn’t be any injury and we can stay with these 23 players.

“The team is in a good spirit, they work well and I hope they will continue with a good game against Czech Republic and take it to Russia.”

The Super Eagles will open their 2018 World Cup campaign in Group D against Croatia on June 16 before taking on Iceland and Argentina.