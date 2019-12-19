<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gernot Rohr has stated that there are no more star players in the Super Eagles unlike in the past.

Citing former Eagles stars like Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Okocha, Rohr said what is present now are a bunch of players who operate as a team.

“When you see our players, which one of them is playing in a big team?” Rohr said on Brila FM. “We don’t have anymore compared to the big players we had before.

“Where are the Okochas Kanus and the (Vincent) Enyeamas? we don’t have.

“We have young players, have a good team with good spirit but we don’t have the stars which we had before.

“I hope we can go back to that time because now we have young players with future. But our strength is the team and I hope with our strength we can go far.