Nigeria’s friendly against Brazil will be a good test for the Super Eagles ahead of the team’s 2021 AFCON qualifiers next month, says Head Coach Gernot Rohr.

Super Eagles face the five times World Champions at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang, and Rohr believes his team’s performance will also determine how well they’ve improved in the absence since the 2019 AFCON.

The German also hinted that the set of test games since the AFCON was to find viable replacements for the retired captain Mikel Obi and striker Odion Ighalo.

“The game against Brazil will show how much we are progressing after finishing third at the Africa Cup in Egypt. It is a fantastic opportunity for us to learn a few more things that will make us better and stronger for future challenges.

“This is an important test game for us, and we are here to learn from the best. We hope for a very good game against Brazil on Sunday. This will help us prepare ourselves for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho next month,” Rohr said at the pre-match press conference.

“After the 2019 AFCON, two of our top players (Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo) retired and we have to see how to replace them. We saw a little bit in our friendly against Ukraine last month and hope we can improve on that performance tomorrow.

“A good showing against Brazil will help our confidence a great deal.”