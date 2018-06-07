The 2018 FIFA World Cup starts in Russia in eight days’ time, but Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr has given a damning verdict that his team is not yet ready for the eagerly anticipated football showpiece.

Rohr gave his honest opinion after the Super Eagles were beaten in their second consecutive test game on Wednesday by a less fancied Czech Republic team in Austria.

After losing to England 2-1 at Wembley last time out, expectations were high that the Super Eagles should be able to handle a Czech Republic team that were beaten 4-0 by Australia in their own last outing.

That, however, was not the case on Wednesday as the Super Eagles were beaten 1-0 by their opponents.

Despite fielding a strong starting XI which could pass for what might obtain in the opening group game against Croatia in 10 days’ time, the Super Eagles fell behind to Czechs in the 25th minute.

Tomas Kalas was the goal scorer for the Czechs and Nigeria could not find her way back into the game despite the flurry of chances that came their way.

Despite the disturbing situation, Rohr insists that the results in Russia are more important that what obtained in the friendly games

“We’ve 9 days to be ready for our first match vs Croatia, as at today we are not ready,” Rohr said after the match.

“I am not sad because of this result, the result that matters will be in Russia.” Rohr was quoted as saying on the official twitter handle of the Super Eagles after Wednesday’s defeat against the Czech Republic.

It is now the fourth game in a row that the Super Eagles have failed to get a win.

The last victory for Gernot Rohr’s men was against Poland before losing against Serbia, England and forcing a draw against Congo DR.

The Super Eagles will open their World Cup campaign with a tie against Croatia on June 16 before they go on for the other clashes against Iceland and Argentina in Group D.

Rohr will be hoping his young Eagles eclipse the country’s best showing at the global showpiece which is Round of 16 finishes at the 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2014 editions.