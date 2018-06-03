Gernot Rohr has admitted the Super Eagles are not ready for the World Cup, which starts in less than two weeks, after his team fell 2-1 to England at Wembley.

“We are not ready yet (for the World Cup), we have to work much more in the two weeks we have before our first game (vs Croatia),” Rohr said.

“We missed the first half totally, it was a bad beginning.

“Perhaps also the preparation was not so good. We couldn’t not train yesterday (Friday) because of the rain and the pitch was not good

“We arrived in England by 3am after 10 hours flight with many stops and bad food.

“We were not ready at the beginning of the game.”

He added: “In first half, we had our usual organisation 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-1-1, but it didn’t work, some of our players were not fit.

“England had a very good beginning, they put a lot of pressure on us and we didn’t come out.

“We changed our organisation at half time, we played a little like England 3-5-2 or 5-3-2, we changed also four players and those who came in, they did very well and we saw a different second half.”

Rohr assured Iwobi is fit as he only suffered cramps, like several other players.

“We don’t have real injuries,” he announced.