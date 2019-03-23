<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles technical adviser Gernot Rohr has revealed that players from his squad who are still eligible to play for the U-23 might be drafted into the Imama Amakapabo led Dream Team VII.

Nigeria is looking to overturn 2-0 first leg defeat suffered in the hand of Libya in Tunisia the U-23 Afcon qualifier.

Rohr revealed that decision has not been taken yet, but he will have to sit down and talk with the U23 team technical team led by Imama Amapakabo about the situation.

“Yes, we are doing everything to ensure that the U23 qualify for the next round,” Rohr said.

“I will have a meeting with the U23 coach who is also my assistant. We will look at the situation together and find common ground.

“We are looking at adding a few players from the Super Eagles to help the team but no players have been agreed upon yet.”

The U23 must score more than two goals if they are to peep the Libyans to the next round of the qualifiers.