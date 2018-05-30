Coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has backed his players to perform well in Saturday’s friendly international against England and advanced reasons why Nigeria will do better against the Three Lions.

The German coach said: “The game against England will be a totally different game from the one against Congo DR. First, we will be playing at the Wembley Stadium which has one of the best pitches for football. Secondly, we expect to have our captain Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo and, hopefully, Wilfred Ndidi, back for the game. So we can really play as offensively as we always want to play. It will be a good match, I’m sure.”

Rorh also praised Italy-based Simy Nwankwo who made his debut in Monday evening’s 1-1 draw against Congo in Port Harcourt and who now appears a sure bet for the World Cup-bound team.

“Simy Nwankwo did very well against Congo. I like his game and he gives us a lot of options in attack. He will strenghten this team offensively and that’s good for us. We will see him again at Wembley,” Rohr added.

The Super Eagles are billed to move to Austria after the game against England where they are scheduled to play the Czech Republic on June 6 as they continue the build-up to their sixth World Cup appearance.

Nigeria will take on Croatia on June 16, Iceland on June 22 before facing Argentina on June 26 for a place in the Round of 16 stage of the competition.