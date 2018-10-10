



Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr says his team must be physically fit and technically sound to beat Libya in Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Akwa Ibom National Stadium Uyo.

Rohr admits the Mediterranean Knights are a strong side, but the Super Eagles will prepare for Saturday’s crunch clash like they did against Cameroon last year.

“We have to prepare for the two matches like we did against Cameroon last year,” Rohr was quoted in a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Super Eagles.

“Focus on Libya’s strong team who had a draw in South Africa and are leaders in our group.”

“Two games in four days means that we have to be very fit physically and technically.”

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles are still expecting Odion Ighalo and Brian Idowu in camp.

Rohr’s team returned to winning ways with a 3-0 win over Seychelles in Victoria in the AFCON qualifier last month after an unimpressive 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where they exited in the group stages.