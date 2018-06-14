Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, says his team are “physically and mentally ready” for their first match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Croatia on Saturday.

Rohr insisted that his wards are in no mood to play second fiddle at the Kaliningrand Stadium.

“It will be a tough one, but we are physically and mentally ready,” Rohr said at a press conference on Thursday.

“It is important to start well in a good tournament like this, and that is what we hope to do on Saturday. We are looking forward to the match with a lot of optimism.

“We had quality preparatory matches and trained twice at our final camp in Austria, and since arriving in Essentuki, we have done some useful tactical preparation.”

The Super Eagles flew into the Kaliningrad Khrabrovo airport on Thursday evening from Essentuki, about 48 hours to the clash with Croatia at the 35,000-capacity Kaliningrad Stadium.