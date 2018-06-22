Coach Gernot Rohr has rated as high the Super Eagles chances of beating Argentina to qualify for the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

Nigeria will qualify for the Round of 16 should they go past Argentina on Tuesday in Saint Petersburg after they beat Iceland 2-0 today to get their campaign in Russia back on course.

“We have a good chance to win against Argentina,” Rohr declared.

“We beat them in a friendly in Krasnoder (last year) without (Lionel) Messi, but we can do it again.

“The confidence in the team is coming back but we have to stay humble and have the fighting spirit.”

Eagles two-goal hero Ahmed Musa also expressed confidence against Argentina.

“We have to draw or win against Argentina,” said the forward, who scored twice against the South Americans at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

“The focus is on our last game. That’s what is most important.”