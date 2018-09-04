Gernot Rohr has announced that a proposed friendly against World Cup qualifiers Saudi Arabia has been called off because of logistic reasons.

The Super Eagles were scheduled to take on the Saudis after the AFCON qualifier in Seychelles, but the coach has now said this was no longer possible because the players will be tired from a lot of travelling before the game.

“Most of them are coming from Europe and will fly at least 10 hours to Seychelles and as such the second match against Saudi Arabia will not be played,” a backroom staff of the Eagles reported relaying Rohr’s message.

Both the Eagles and Saudi Arabia crashed out in the first round of Russia 2018.

The Eagles will thus not make the most of this FIFA friendly window, while the next one next month will be taken up by back-to-back AFCON qualifiers against Libya.