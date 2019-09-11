Former Nigeria international Jonathan Akpoborie said coach Gernot Rohr lacks the talent to lead the Super Eagles and does not deserve an all-expenses paid refresher training programme in Europe.

Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has revealed why his side played a 2-2 draw against Ukraine in an international friendly on Tuesday night.

Goals from Joe Aribo, Victor Osimhen, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Roman Yaremchuk ensured both sides played a draw at the Dnipro Arena.

But, Rohr has now said that the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, bronze winners drew against Andriy Shevchenko’s side because the host nation played much better in the second-half.

He also said that Shevchenko’s side are likely to reach the Euro 2020 finals when the competition kicks off in June next year.

“We saw a great match. Both teams played quality football. We dominated the first half, but Ukraine played at home, so the result is natural. After the break, they did much better,” Rohr told reporters after the game.

“Would I like to win Ukraine’s national team in an official tournament? No. This team is ranked 24th in the FIFA rankings, leading the way in its Euro-2020 qualifying group and is likely to reach the finals of the continent.”

