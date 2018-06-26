Coach Gernot Rohr has said he is very disappointed the Super Eagles failed to go past the group stage of the 2018 World Cup.

Nigeria fell 2-1 to Argentina in a final Group D match when they needed at least a draw to go through.

“It was a big disappointment because my team gave their best especially in the second half,” Rohr said.

“We were just a few minutes away from qualification.

“But I’m proud of my players.

“We lacked experience, we’re a young team and in four years they will be ready.”

He praised skipper Mikel Obi as a “real leader” and hopes he continues to feature for the national team.

Rohr said he hopes to continue with the team.

He only recently signed a new contract that will expire in 2020.