



Gernot Rohr has assured the Super Eagles they will enjoy the boat trip across to Benin ahead of their AFCON qualifier Saturday.

Some of the players have raised concerns over the boat trip, but Rohr, who has already made the trip, said it will be the best way to get across to the neigbouring country.

“It will be the best way to go there,” Rohr said.





“Last Saturday, I made the trip and we were flying on the water.

“It was so quick and calm.”

The trip by trip to Benin took more than an hour.

Nigeria have opted for this form of transportation because of the bad roads between the two countries, while there are so many protocols for a short flight across the border.

The Super Eagles will depart for Porto-Novo Friday morning.