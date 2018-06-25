Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has insisted that his young squad will get better in their final group D match against Argentina at Saint Petersburg on Tuesday because he has noticed some learning process in the first and second group games against Croatia and Iceland respectively.

The 65 years old Franco-German coach made this known earlier on Monday

“Even between our first and second games I could see a learning process taking place. The team will get better again in the third match,” said Rohr.

He added that “If you have a young team then you have to be patient and accept that mistakes will happen because they’re part and parcel of the game.

“Despite the huge pressure of expectation, it’s important that the joy of participating at a World Cup remains tangible in every training session.

“It’s easy to show solidarity when you win but your real character only comes out when you lose.”

Nigeria are second on Group B table with three points behind Croatia who has six points. A win over Argentina in the last group game on Tuesday will secure them a place in the round of 16.