Nigeria national team manager Gernot Rohr has warned his team that they will experience a completely different style of play at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations compared to last year’s World Cup.

Rohr’s 23-man squad for the Nations Cup includes no less than 15 players who did duty in Russia a year ago, while the fresh faces are Ola Aina, Jamilu Collins, Henry Onyekuru, Samuel Chukwueze, Paul Onuachu, Moses Simon, Samuel Kalu and Victor Osimhen.

”It [the AFCON] is operated on with long balls and then pressing, it’s a different style of play, there are more surprise effects [compared to the World Cup],” Rohr told German sports magazine Kicker.

Nigeria are the top-ranked side in Group B, but he is adamant that they must be wary of upsets.

”It’s nice to play football in the evening in a wonderful country like Egypt, it’s only South Africa where it can get cold in June,” he continued.

”I think everything is possible in this group, anyone can beat anyone.”

The Super Eagles will opening their Group B campaign with a clash against rookies Burundi (22 June) followed by games against Madagascar (also debutants, June 26) and Guinea (June 30).