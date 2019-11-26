<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, is making efforts to ensure that his contract is renewed by the Nigeria Football Federation.

The renewal of Rohr’s contract has come under controversy as the NFF issued fresh conditions for extension.

Rohr’s contract expires in June 2020, and it was expected that talks on renewal should have commenced.

According to the NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, the Eagles coach would be expected to monitor domestic games and be domiciled in Nigeria.

It was gathered that the sports minister, Sunday Dare, also told Rohr to adhere to NFF’s condition during their meeting in Abuja last week.

Apart from asking Rohr to agree with NFF, Dare also told him that his (gaffer) contract extension would be determined by the NFF.

Though Rohr refused to reveal his discussion with Dare to journalists, he has started monitoring domestic matches after their meeting.

Immediately after the meeting in Abuja, Rohr travelled to Lagos to watch a Nigeria Professional Football League match between MFM and Warri Wolves at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Last weekend, the Franco-German watched the NPFL game between Enugu Rangers and Akwa Starlets at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

The 66-year-old, who expected that his contract would be renewed before December ending, said, “I have a lot I want to achieve. We can have a very good team for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. But we have to work hard together with all the relevant people in Nigeria.”

Rohr recently led the Eagles to two successful outings against Benin Republic and Lesotho in their 2021 AFCON qualifiers.