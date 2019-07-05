<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles head coach Genort Rohr has confirmed that Jamilu Collins is available for selection when Nigeria face Cameroon Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 clash at the Alexandria Stadium.

The Franco-German coach stated this while briefing journalists about the injury updates in his team ahead of Saturday’s all-important clash against the Indomitable Lions at the Alexandria stadium.

But Rohr could not ascertain whether the SC Paderborn 07 of German defender will make the starting lineup or come on from the bench.

In the same vein, Rohr revealed that the Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel will not be available for selection due to injury while he confirmed that Shehu Abdullahi has started training with the rest of the squad but he will not be part of the team for Cameroon’s game.

“We have good news from Collins because he can play now, I don’t know yet if he can start or not, but it is good if he can start from the bench. We have injury of our captain Obi Mikel he will not be able to play this match and Shehu is still improving. He has started training now. But he cannot play yet,” Rohr said.