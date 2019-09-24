<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerians rooting for Chelsea’s duo of Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori to don the Super Eagles colours would have to wait a little longer, according to Coach Gernot Rohr.

Though enthusiastic about the prospect of adding the duo to the Super Eagles, the German said it is a long process before the players can make the expected switch since they had already featured for England.

He cited the fact that Abraham and Tomori have played with the English youth teams would make it difficult to process their eligibility for the Super Eagles.

He used Torino’s Ola Aina as an example of how difficult it was to change nationality. “The two players (Abraham and Tomori) have already played with England and there is a long process to follow before they can feature for Nigeria,” Rohr said in a chat with NationSport.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

He added: “It took NFF one year before we could get Ola Aina to play for us.”

Meanwhile, Rohr hinted: “My squad he has already submitted the Super Eagles team list for the next month’s International friendly between Nigeria and Brazil to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The Super Eagles will face the five-time world champions on October 13 at the National Stadium in Singapore.

The thee-time African champions Nigeria begin their qualifying campaign for the 2021 AFCON on November 11 against Benin Republic at the southern Nigerian town of Benin City. Sierra Leone and Lesotho are the other teams in their qualifying group.