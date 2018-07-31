Fresh from a disappointing 2018 FIFA World Cup outing, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has shifted focus to the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles.

It was gathered that Rohr has embarked on spying on his September 7 opponents with a view to knowing their strengths and weaknesses.

Super Eagles lost their first Cameroon 2018 AFCON qualifier 0-2 to Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

“Rohr has taken delivery of Seychelles match video tapes”, Scorenigeria.com.ng was informed by the Franco-German’s close aide.

“He is studying the tapes right now. He doesn’t want to leave anything to chance even though the fixture in Seychelles is still more than a month away”.

The Super Eagles did not qualify for the 2015 and 2017 AFCONs after they won a third continental championship in 2013 in South Africa.

Rohr signed a two-year contract extension with NFF before the World Cup in Russia.

Libya sit top of Group E with three points following a 5-1 home win over Seychelles in their opening fixture.

South Africa, who humbled Super Eagles 2-0 in Uyo, are second in the standings leaving both Super Eagles and Seychelles without a point.