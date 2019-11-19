<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is not bothered over the non-renewal of his contract by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Rohr’s contract with the three-time African champions will expire in June 2021 with the team winning their first two games in the qualifiers.

Nigeria will resume their 2021 AFCON qualifiers next year August in Group L with Rohr’s situation unclear.

Rohr, is, however, not bothered about the situation, saying everything is in the hands of the NFF.

“Again I’m confused because I am not here to speak about my contract,” Rohr said.

“We have a good team and I enjoy to coach this team of course, and we have project also, we have young players, we are progressing and we started very well in this competition and competition will continue after the end of my contract, so the ball is in the camp of the officials now.”

Nigeria are top of the Group L standing for the race to Cameroon after garnering six points from their first two games.