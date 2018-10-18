



Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, has charged his team to remain focus ahead of the big clash against South Africa on November 17 at the Johannesburg’s Soccer City.

The three-time Africa champions defeated Libya 3-2 in Sfax, Tunisia on Tuesday night in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, to move top of Group E with nine points.

However, Rohr told a Lagos based radio that was monitored by newsmen that the team next task would be on how they would overcome South Africa on November 17.

Coach Gernot Rohr has praised his Nigeria side after they saw off Libya 3-2 in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Tuesday night.

“I compliment the boys for this match, but also for the last few days. During training sessions, they all did very well. That’s not easy after a long week.

“After winning two games against the same opposition we have done well. Now we are heading in the right direction. Our mind is on the next game against South Africa.”