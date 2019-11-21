<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has put on hold the possibility of inviting new players to the team ahead of upcoming games.

Rohr’s charges started their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on an impressive note recording back-to-back wins against the Squirrels of Benin and Crocodiles of Lesotho.

The 66-year-old stated that bringing in new players might disrupt his plans for the World Cup qualifiers next year.

“There are no more friendlies, so there is no more time to invite new players we don’t know,” Rohr told reporters at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Wednesday .

“We need harmony in the team and if you are bringing in new players to do better for the team than they are doing now, which one do you want to push out of the team?

“Those players must be really better than what we have already.”

The former Girondis Bordeaux of France coach also stated that he is delighted with the current competition in the team.

“I hope everybody will be fit, we miss some players for the (AFCON) qualifiers like Oghenekaro Etebo, Bryan Idowu, who could not come. But now there is a very good competition for starting positions, which is very good for the level of the team,” he added.

“It is good to have competition and to have such good players, now we have four very good central defenders but I have to choose two or play three like we did in the second half in Lesotho.”

The Super Eagles will resume their AFCON 2021 qualifying campaign with an home game against Sierra Leone on August 31, 2020.