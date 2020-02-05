<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that the list of the players to prosecute the match day 23rd 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers will be released at the end of February.

The 2021 Group L leaders are scheduled to take on Sierra Leone in March after their back to back win over Lesotho and Benin Republic back in November 2019.

The gaffer who still waiting for his new contract from the Nigeria Football Federation stated that the list has been prepared and the technical crew are in touch with the players ahead of the match against Sierra Lone in March.





”Yes, we are already in February and the matches are in March and we are in constant touch with all our players.” Rohr said.

“We are going to make our list at the end of the month so that we can prepare for the match,” Rohr told journalists on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles will host their West African neighbours on March 23 and will travel to Freetown for the return leg eight days later.