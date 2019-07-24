<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles’ head coach Gernot Rohr has insisted that the only way he could embark on a refresher course with Bayern Munich is if the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) outlines the programmes it has for local coaches to also refresh their knowledge of the game.

The NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, had previously stated that Rohr would be heading to Germany on attachment with Bayern Munich to enable him to have a full grasp of the latest trend in football management.

But Rohr in an interview noted that even though going for the refresher course in Germany is critically dependent on if he stays on as Eagles’ coach, he would still love his assistant coaches who are mostly Nigerians to have the same chance to enhance what they know.

“Yes, it is a good idea from President Pinnick, I think because every coach regardless of the experience you have, needs to go on refresher courses almost all the time to learn latest trends in coaching,” Rohr said.

“I want to be better than I am and my going to Bayern Munich is to know how the technical crew is doing in the domestic league and the CAF Champions League.

“I am German and French also. I have had a look at situations in a club like Lyon, Bordeaux, Paris Saint Germain and even Bayern Munich also before now.

“But it will be good for me to refresh with another opportunity with Bayern Munich.

“I, however, feel that this opportunity shouldn’t be for me alone but that it should be for other coaches in Nigeria who are working with the national teams.”I don’t believe that I know it all already and I am happy that it is President Pinnick’s idea but this programme shouldn’t be for me alone.

“There should be supplementary programmes for our assistant coaches also and for young coaches like Victor Agali who is having is a diploma in German.

“I don’t know when I will start yet. We have to wait if this association continues. My decision is not made yet. I need a period of rest to think about it.”