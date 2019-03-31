<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has tipped Eagles stars Samuel Kalu, Samuel Chukwueze and Wilfred Ndidi to eventually become big players for the team in no distance future.

The Coach told newsmen that these players has the quality to be compared with Nigerian greats like Kanu Nwankwo, Austin Okocha and the rest if they continue to work hard and also found themselves in bigger clubs in Europe.

“We all know that Nigeria once parade great stars like Kanu Nwankwo and Austin Okocha and since they retired from the game Nigeria has not found replacement. But I can assure you that we have very talented players in these young ones that are playing now but there are works to be done to eventually become big stars for the Eagles.

“These players including Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi can be the next big players for the Eagles if they continue to work hard for their clubsand country. They also need to attract big clubs in Europe. Playing in Europe’s big clubs will have a tremendous positive impact in their transformation.

“Playing and training with top, top players in Europe can help a great deal in the confidence level and also help to fine tune their talents and make them shine. This will help in their expected big transformation. This team has quality bunch but they need to be worked on to become great stars”, Rohr disclosed.