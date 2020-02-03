<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, is convinced that Nigeria international, Samuel Chukwueze, has the required qualifications to lead Nigeria football into a bright future.

The Super Eagles head coach believes the Villarreal winger is blessed with all the talents he’ll need to be one of the very best players in the nearest future.

The Umuahia-born forward rose to limelight after excelling at the 2015 FIFA World Cup, where the Golden Eaglets romped to a historic fifth triumph.

Chukwueze joined Villarreal’s youth setup after the tournament and didn’t take long before he rose through the ranks. By May 2018, he had scored his first senior goal for the Yellow Submarines in a 3–1 away defeat of Athletic Bilbao.

Later that year, Rohr handed the 20-year-old his Super Eagles debut in a 0–0 friendly draw against Uganda. Aside from winning the Nigeria Football Federation’s 2018 Young Player of the Year award, Chukwueze also earned a bronze medal as Nigeria finished in third-place at the 2019 AFCON.





Rohr is entirely impressed by the youngster’s exploits, and he is confident the player’s versatility will make him go far in the game.

“He’s a left-hander who can play on all offensive positions,” the former Nice manager was quoted by Bein Sports.

“He will go very, very far. I think he will join a top club very quickly. I’m sure they are thinking of him. If not, they’ll soon spot him. He already has the level to play anywhere.

“When I think of him, I immediately see his joy in playing. It’s a pleasure to train him. I love him.

“He is always enthusiastic, he brings joy to life. He is great, he is good both technically but also in his state of mind. An additional quality which makes him ‘a symbol of the new Nigerian generation.”

Chukwueze already has 13 caps for the Super Eagles, scoring twice.