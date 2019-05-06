<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has hailed the decision of the Villarreal of Spain wing attacker Samuel Chukwueze to play for the Super Eagles despite being eligible to play for the Flying Eagles in the FIFA U-20 World Cup holding in Poland.

Chukwueze who has turned to a beautiful bride who is also eligible to play for the the Olympic Eagles. He was invited to the U-20 national team to strengthen the team.

The Villarreal striker has the tendency of playing for the 2019 AFCON in Egypt as well as the U- 20 c since the FIFA U-20 World Cup will be the first International tournament to be first played as from 23 May to 15 June this year while the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be held from 21 June to 19 July 2019.

But Chukwueze eventually followed the advice of his club and has agreed to stay with the Super Eagles that he has bonded with since joining the team.

The Eagles Coach however praised the player’s decision to opt for the Eagles and play the tournament instead of two within two months.

“I am happy that Chukwueze has made the best decision to play for the Eagles. He will have time to rest and give his best in the AFCON tournament instead of playing in two competitions”, Rohr said from his base in France.

He also explained how tedious it could have been for the player to have participated in both AFCON in Egypt and the World Cup in Poland.

“He needs like everybody at least 10 days rest after a long season with French league and Europa league. So he has made the best decision”, Rohr disclosed.