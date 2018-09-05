Gernot Rohr has said there will be no replacements for injured Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi, William Ekong and Ola Aina ahead of Saturday’s AFCON qualifier in Seychelles.

Iwobi is ill, while Ekong and Ola Aina are injured after featuring for their Serie A clubs at the weekend.

Rohr named four players on standby for this match, but he has now maintained the places of the absentees will not be filled.

“There will be no replacements for the players who pulled out of the squad – Iwobi, Ekong and Ola Aina,” a top team official said.

“There are now 20 players in camp following the arrival of goalkeepers Daniel Akpeyi and Ikechukwu Ezenwa.”

Israel-based midfielder John Ogu is now the only player yet to arrive Seychelles.