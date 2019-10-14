<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has regretted the injury picked up by Francis Uzoho in Sunday’s friendly clash against Brazil.

Uzoho, who was impressive in the game left the pitch in the 65th minute as a result of the injury.

The Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper is now a doubt for next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

“Francis had a great game, we regret his injury.He will have examinations tomorrow (today), so we will see exactly what the problem is,”Rohr stated in a short video interview posted on the Super Eagles Twitter handle.

”He is playing well in his club so he can come back with us. I hope he will not be out for a long time because we have two important matches to play. So, we have a lot of work to do”.

Rohr also revealed why Fortuna Dusseldorf goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was preferred ahead of the more experienced as replament for Uzoho in the game.

“Ezenwa didn’t play since few months ago, not even in the CHAN team, so we decided to play Maduka because of his competitiveness with his club.