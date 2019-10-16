<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Super Eagles’ 1-1 draw against Brazil has given Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, some confidence and the German believes this would surely reflect in the team in their next competitive matches.

Rohr lauded the players for their impressive display against one of the best teams in the world.

Five –time world champions Brazil had to rally back from 1-0 down to level up against the youthful Super Eagles, Joe Aribo’s goal in the 35th minutes put the Eagles ahead but an equalizer in the second half saved the face of the Brazilians.

“This result is a good confidence booster for the team. We now have to prepare for the more competitive games next month. I am happy we stayed organized even when the Brazilians mounted a lot of pressure on us in the second half. The only negative thing is the injury to (Francis) Uzoho,” the erstwhile Bayern Munich defender said in a release by NFF communication department.

Aribo’s goal, his second in as many matches in the colours of the Super Eagles, was an eye –catching finish as he received a pass from Moses Simon and then waltzed his way through a number of outstretched Brazilian legs to shoot past goalkeeper Ederson.

Brazil drew level three minutes after the restart but the three–time African champions held firm in the face of onslaught after onslaught, and could have won in the end had Thiago Silva not upended a marauding Aribo with the South Americans exposed.

However, Rohr has lamented the injury sustained by goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, who horribly twisted his leg as he went for the ball from a corner kick as this will rule him out for a minimum of six months, according to team doctor Ibrahim Gyaran.

Nigeria host Benin Republic on November 14 in the opening day of the 2021 AFCON qualifying campaign, before flying to Lesotho for a Day Two match on November 19.