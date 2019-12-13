<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has praised winger Samuel Kalu for his role in easing young forward Josh Maja into the Girondis Bordeaux squad.

Maja joined the French outfit from English side Sunderland in January and he’s gradually showing what he can do after scoring 4 goals, 2 assists) in 8 matches, including a hat-trick vs Nimes since October.

Rohr believe that the striker was able to settle quickly in France, thanks to his international teammate Samuel Kalu who played a big brother role.

”When he arrived in Bordeaux, he was not alone; there was another Nigerian, Samuel Kalu. So his integration, carried out in good working conditions and surrounded by a good staff, was facilitated.

”It could only move in the right direction. Above all he is quite versatile, on the offensive side: he can play at the three front positions, in a system with two or three attackers.”

Maja replaced Victor Osimhen in the closing minutes of Super Eagles’ 2-2 draw with Ukraine in September for his debut for Nigeria.