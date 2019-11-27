<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Coach Gernot Rohr revealed he will decide his Super Eagles’ future in January 2020 after he will have held talks with Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick.

The 66-year-old German tactician who has been in charge of Nigeria’s senior national team since 2016 after guiding the West African nation to FIFA World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations but former Girondins Bordeaux manager has guided the team in making a strong start in the 2021 AFCON qualifying campaign, winning their first two matches against the Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Rohr admitting that he would be delighted to continue in his role handling the three-time African Champions but however, revealed his shock at how his contract and salary payment is being treated as he told InsideWorldFootbal.

“I am surprised that the federation are taking their time to conclude a contract,”

“And to be honest, I am also surprised that when I was given a contract extension after qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, it was only extended until July 2020, which is right in the middle of qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. That is not normal and it is only the federation that can explain the reason for this.”

“While I have had a good time with my players and staff over the last three years, I have to say that relations with the administration have not been very easy, especially when it comes to the payment of my wages and that of the bonuses and allowances of my players and staff. There needs to be a lot more respect in this regard,” he said.

The German tactician, who claimed to still be owed close to $100,000 in bonuses and allowances by the NFF, disclosed that he had to secure the services of a lawyer – Jean-Jacques Bertrand – to negotiate with the NFF regarding his arrears when he found direct dealings with the NFF exhausting.

“I preferred to get Jean-Jacques involved because it got to a stage that I didn’t want to be speaking to the federation about money all the time. It got tiring… I wanted to take my mind away from money and simply focus on my job and let him deal with the issues off the field,” Rohr said.

Rohr still got seven months in his current contract that expire in June next year but the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the African section will kick off in March with the draws set to be conducted later this year.

The teams will be split into ten groups of four teams with the winners advancing to play each other in a home and away tie to determine Africa’s five representatives in Qatar.