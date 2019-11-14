<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles’ head coach Gernot Rohr has said winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for Nigeria would make him the most excited person.

Rohr who spoke at a post-match conference in Uyo after his team came from behind to defeat the Squirrels of Benin Republic 2-1 said winning AFCON 2021 was a huge desire.

“It will be exciting for me to win the 2021 AFCON title with Nigeria. That’s my desire, and I will be the most excited.

“So, winning today (Wednesday) is just the beginning. I can’t be excited until we win the title in 2021,” he said.

Nigeria’s goals were scored by Victor Osimhen from the penalty spot and Samuel Kalu.

The Eagles now top Group L with three points after Lesotho drew goalless with Sierra Leone in the other group match.

Rohr, who said Benin Republic have a good team, also noted that the Nigerian side had a good game in the second half.

“The Super Eagles had a lot of scoring opportunities, but they failed to convert all of them.”

He however pointed out that the game’s opening goal, scored by the Squirrels’ captain, Stephane Sessegnon, in the match’s second minute, was a big shock.

“In the second half, we played a very good match, ‘one-touch two-touch’, and we have good wingers. We had a lot of opportunities, and with the changes we made, we did very well. It is good for us.”