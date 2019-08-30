<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has replaced injured Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi with PAOK star Anderson Esiti for the September 10 friendly encounter against Ukraine in Dnipro.

The German tactician recalled the 25-year-old Warri-born who has featured twice for the three-time Africa Champion in 2016, while Lokomotiv Moscow left-back Brian Idowu returns to the national team after nine months after his last international outing against Uganda at Stephen Keshi Stadium.

Esiti joined Greek champions from Belgian outfit, KAA Gent last month and has already established himself as a key member of the side coming into Super Eagles after Ndidi picked up a hamstring injury in training last week and missed Leicester City’s 2-1 victory over Sheffield United on Saturday.

Nigeria Football Federation made the announcement via their Twitter handle ahead of the battle against Ukraine during at Dnipro Arena.

Gernot Rohr will now travel to Kyiv with 24 players to execute the international friendly against the Eastern European nation that will be played on Tuesday, September 10.