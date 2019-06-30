<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has recalled the team’s captain John Mikel Obi and centre-back William Troost-Ekong for today’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group B clash against the Barea of Madagascar.

Both players started Nigeria’s opening game in the competition against Burundi but were left on the bench in Wednesday’s 1-0 win against the Syli Nationale of Guinea.

Rohr has also handed the trio of Ikechukwu Ezenwa, John Ogu and Samuel Kalu their first start of the competition.

Defenders; Chidozie Awaziem, Ola Aina and Leon Balogun as well as combative midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo were retained in the starting line-up from the previous game against Guinea.

Odion Ighalo will lead the team’s attack for the second consecutive. The Shanghai Shenhua of China forward will be flanked by Kalu and Ahmed Musa.

Super Eagles Starting XI vs Madagascar

Ikechukwu Ezenwa; Ola Aina, Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem, John Ogu, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Mikel Obi, Samuel Kalu, Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighalo