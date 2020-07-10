



Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr has no problem with the postponement of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to 2022, but believes that 2022 will be a complicated year for his team.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) last week announced that the 2021 AFCON will now hold in Cameroon in 2022 after the coronavirus pandemic forced a change in the football calendar.

Qualifying matches for the competition was also postponed in March, while games billed to hold later this year could now be shifted to 2021.

Rohr, who is confident of the Super Eagles chances of securing a berth in the competition and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is ready for the difficult task ahead for his team.





“The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is postponed. It’s the same for everyone so it’s not a drawback. We have more time to prepare as well as for other countries. We can continue the qualifiers start the World Cup qualifiers at the same time,” Rohr was quoted by girondisforever.com.

” But it will be a difficult 2022 year because already in 2021, there are a lot of qualifying matches to play for the team (Super Eagles). I think we will have time to play a few friendlies.

“In the year 2022, if we have qualified for the World Cup and the AFCON, there will be many, many games to play. So it will certainly be a difficult year (2022) ”.

Rohr, who has been coaching the Super Eagles since 2016, led the team to a third place at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

The German tactician penned a new two-year contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in April.