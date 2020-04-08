<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has expressed his desire to continue managing the team by penning a new contract.

Rohr’s current deal will expire in June and the Nigeria Football Federation is ready to offer the German an extension.

NFF president Amaju Pinnick stated on Tuesday that Rohr must abide with some conditions in the new contract.

Rohr states that money is not a motivational factor at this stage of his coaching career and is ready to continue his adventure in Nigeria.

“I’m waiting for the (contract) proposal. Things could be very easy. I don’t want more money, bonuses.I just want to keep doing this,” the former Bordeaux gaffer stated in an Instagram chat with Collin Udoh.





“Personally, I received a few offers from other countries but I rejected them. I just want to take this team to the next Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup.”

Rohr, who has previously managed Gabon, Niger and Burkina Faso national teams was named Super Eagles head coach in August 2016 .

On October 7, 2017, his Nigeria-led team became the first African side to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup after a 1–0 win against Zambia.

He led Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.