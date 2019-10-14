<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gernot Rohr has reacted to Super Eagles performance in Sunday’s 1-1 friendly draw against five-time world champions, Brazil.

Rangers attacking midfielder Joe Aribo dribbled past the defence after a superb pass from Alex Iwobi to put Nigeria ahead in 35th minute in Singapore.

However, Real Madrid star Casemiro level it up for Selecao two minutes into the second half after slotting the ball into the corner with Marquinhos header initially hit the woodwork.

“It was tough for us as the second game because Brazil would not have wanted to leave Singapore without winning, and it feels very good to know that we can play so well against some of the biggest names in football,” Rohr told reporters after the game.

“We didn’t have our best team here, but our wingers gave Brazil a lot of problems on the counter-attack and I am proud of our players. They can have a good future.

“We can still improve in defending set-pieces. We have height, with players as tall as two metres, but we have to be better in the air.

“It is not enough just to have good size, they need to jump well with good timing.

“These results are good for African football when Senegal and Nigeria did not lose to Brazil, one of the strongest teams in the world.”

Rohr and Super Eagles turn their attention 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic before facing Lesotho and Sierra Lone.