Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr may vacate the post next summer as the Nigeria Football Federation seems unwilling to extend his contract which will expire in June 2020.

Rohr assumed the post in August 2016 signing a two-year contract and despite strong criticisms that greeted his appointment, the German-born tactician soon won over majority of the fans with a string of impressive results.

Less than a year after his appointment, the Super Eagles became the first African side to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after a 1–0 win against Zambia.

The former Bordeaux tactician renewed his contract for two more years on the eve of Super Eagles’ participation at the World Cup in Russia.

The 66-year-old also guided the Super Eagles to a bronze medal feat at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

There were strong calls for Rohr’s dismissal after the competition but the NFF opted not to sack the former Gabon and Niger coach.

Completesports.com reliably gathered on Thursday that NFF president, Amaju Pinnick is presently not keen on renewing Rohr’s contract once it expires.

It however remains to be seen if Pinnick, who according to another source, is been prevailed upon by chieftains of the soccer house to have a change of mind will heed to the pleas.

The Super Eagles will be involved in the qualifying series for the 2021 AFCON around the period Rohr’s contract will expire and bringing a new coach at that period, according to the source, could affect the team’s chances of making it to the competition .

Nigeria will take on Benin in a matchday-one 2021 AFCON qualifier next Wednesday at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium, Uyo and Lesotho four days later in Maseru.

The qualifiers will resume in August 2020 after an eight-month break. And the Super Eagles will host Sierra Leone on August 31 while the reverse fixture will be played eight days later in Freetown.