Super Eagles’ German coach Gernot Rohr is optimistic that the eagerly awaited scheduled meeting with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over a new contact package would end on a positive note.

Though his current contract with just over six months left of his present contract, the former Bordeaux coach said the January meeting would determine a lot of things.

“ Yes, there are so much speculations about my contract but you have to ask the NFF because they said they want to see me in January,” Rohr told newsmen at the weekend .“So, I’ll wait for them; no problem.

“We are going to have the draw for the 2022 World Cup in January also and we are going to know the team we are going to play in March.

“Important things are coming but I’m free to sign where I want after the 1st of July but it’s my wish to continue with Nigeria.”

Shortly before he travelled out of the country after the double 2021 AFCON wins over Benin and Lesotho, Rohr surmised the Super Eagles will be a big contender if he was left in charge of the team ahead of the 2021 AFCON to be held in Cameroon and Qatar 2022 WC.

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has expressed the optimism that Nigeria’ will not only qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup billed for Qatar under his tutelage but hopefully lead the team to the last eight.

“My target is to win 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with my fantastic young team but it all depends on my employer (NFF) as my contract expires June next year,” he explained.

“I have built confidence in the boys and they will be ready to face any team in the world with or without me in charge. But I sincerely wish to take the team to the next World Cup.

“I can tell you that by 2021, this Super Eagles will not only be the best in Africa but will compete for the World Cup trophy in Qatar. The boys are young, confidence and full of energy,” Rohr stated.

A close watcher of the on-going shenanigans surrounding the relationship between the NFF and Rohr, however, told nesmen that both parties should sheath their swords for the progress of Nigerian football.

“We should be hopeful that all things would be sorted soon,” the source said. “Both the NFF and Rohr need to show some restraints and they should not allow third parties to influence things so that all that we have laboured for in the past years would not be destroyed.“