Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr is elated with the scoring form of Eagles strikers Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze who scored for Lille of France and Villarreal of Spain respectfully at the weekend.

He also wished Monaco of France’s new acquisition Henry Onyekuru well at his new club.

Osimhen marked his Ligue 1 debut with two goals as Lille kicked off their new campaign with a 2-1 victory over Nantes on Sunday.

Also, Villarreal star Chukwueze was in great form as he helped his team to beat hard fighting Bologna 4-3 in a pre-season warm-up.

The Super Eagles wing attacker came in as a second-half substitute to score and create another assist for his Villarreal to send signals to opponents in the Spanish Liga this season.

Onyekuru left Everton FC of England to sign a five-year deal with Monaco where former Eagles striker Victor Ikpeba made a name for himself as the Prince of Monaco as a result of his goal-scoring prowess then.

“I saw the two (2) fantastic goals from Victor (Osimhen). I am also happy about (Samuel) Chukwueze’s goal. Our young strikers are starting well in their clubs in Europe. I also hope that (Henry) Onyekuru will succeed in Monaco too”, Rohr disclosed to newsmen.