Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has claimed that arriving late at the venue of Wednesday’s friendly clash against Czech Republic affected his team’s performance.

The three-time African champions were far from their best in the encounter which they lost 1-0 following a Tomas Kalas effort in the first half.

The players, it was learnt, arrived at the stadium late from their training base.

“I think we need to change the arrangement before the game. We arrived only one hour before the match and we didn’t have enough to do proper warm-up,” he told reporters.

“I hope the conditions will change for everyone in future.”

The Super Eagles are now expected to concentrate on their opening Group D fixture against Croatia on June 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.