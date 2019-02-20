



Ex–international Raphael Ndukwe has charged coach Gernot Rohr to give more opportunities to players who didn’t play the qualification matches to the AFCON as the team gets set for the tournament holding in Egypt in the month of June.

Speaking, Ndukwe, who scored for Nigeria against Cameroun in the final match of the Nigeria/Ghana 2000 edition of the tournament, added that the players will surely prove themselves and could be included in the squad to Egypt.

“My advice to Rohr is to engage more players ahead of the preparation to this year’s AFCON, especially those who didn’t play the friendly matches”.

“I strongly believe that they will do all they can to improve themselves and make the team to the AFCON, especially if they play many friendly matches”

“Nigeria will surely have a great Super Eagles again, ” he concluded.