Nigeria Super Eagles Technical adviser Gernot Rohr believes his boys played well despite losing 2 – 0 in their first match in the on-going Russia 2018 World cup against Croatia.

Rohr who spoke with pressmen immediately after the loss to Croatia said, “The players did their best on the pitch of play but the presence of players like Rakitic and Modric in the midfield of the opponent made it difficult for us.”

On while he preferred to play Mikel as an offensive midfielder instead of defensive, “Since I came to Nigeria, Mikel has been playing as an offensive midfielder and we have been getting results. We have player like Ndidi who has been playing as a defensive midfielder and he has been doing well just like the way he did today.

“We didn’t just get it right today; hopefully we will get it right in the next match,” said Rohr.

Nigeria will play their second match of the competition against Iceland who played out a 1 – 1 draw against Argentina in the other group D fixture.